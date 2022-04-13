Britney Spears Shows Off 'Small Belly' As Sam Asghari Says Pregnancy 'Should Have Happened Three Years Ago'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wish is finally coming true.

The pop star revealed in her infamous testimony against the conservatorship that she wanted to have a baby with her boyfriend, but had been prevented from doing so. (The non-consensual IUD was one of the most horrifying revelations from her statement.) Now that she’s living freely, she’s able to pursue her desires — and this week, we found out that the dream of another baby has been realized.

After announcing the pregnancy on Monday, the Lucky artist returned to Instagram to show off her barely-there baby bump. Flaunting a few fits, she wrote:

“So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing… I had to do the flower on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker … I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit … Well barely !!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door ] ???”

Her fiancé Sam also took to Instagram to address the big news, sharing an illustration of a family of lions. (He’s always called the singer his “lioness.”) He captioned the post:

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do “

And by the way, the actor has been just as impatient as Brit to start a family together. In an interview with the BBC conducted before the pregnancy had been announced, he addressed their future baby plans, saying:

“I mean, this should have happened three years ago to be honest with you. When you’re in a relationship with someone that you’re truly in love with, you want to re-create, and so this is something I want to do.”

Back in 2021, the Black Monday star had shared similar sentiments with Forbes, sharing his goals:

​​”I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”

Considering the couple have been together six years now, it makes sense that this step has been on their minds for a while. And the 28-year-old made no secret of his resentment of her father Jamie Spears for interfering in that “natural part” of their relationship. In February 2021, Sam wrote on IG:

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion, Jamie is a total d**k. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

THANKFULLY, Sam and Britney don’t have to worry about Jamie — or anyone else’s — interference anymore. We are so glad they finally have the freedom to continue their lives together as they choose. We continue to wish them so much happiness as they enter this next exciting chapter!

