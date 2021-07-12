No Drama?? Jamie Lynn Spears Gushes Over 'A Box Full Of Goodies' Sent To Her Two Kids By 'Auntie' Britney Spears!

Jamie Lynn Spears still has a tight bond with her big sister, even amid all this ongoing conservatorship drama that’s ripping through the family.

The 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum proved it once again over the weekend by showing off a special box of toys she’d received from Britney Spears, meant specifically for her two children. Awww!

Related: Britney Has Apparently Picked Out The Celeb Attorney She Wants For Conservatorship Fight

As you can see in the pic from Jamie Lynn’s Instagram Stories (below) on Sunday, the Sweet Magnolias star was clearly touched that the world-famous star would think of her daughters — Maddie Briann, 13, and Ivey Joan, 3 — and send something sweet along to help brighten their day:

So much fun!

Stuffed animals galore, and that box is FILLED! You know they had a lot of fun going through it and coming up with imaginative games and play scenarios for the rest of the day!

Related: Is Britney’s Boyfriend Bad News?? Or Is He On Her Side And Ready To Commit?!

It’s been interesting for fans to watch Britney and Jamie Lynn’s sisterly relationship develop in real time over the last few months, of course.

The Nickelodeon alum — and her husband, Jamie Watson — have been very vocal about supporting the Baby One More Time hit-maker through it all. Just last week, Watson — who has been married to the former child star for seven years — told the media:

“I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her. I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”

And that came on the heels of Jamie Lynn’s own strong words about how she “always will” support her sister in a long and emotional Instagram video posted in late June.

This also followed reporting uncovered the fact that Jamie Lynn is supposedly the only Spears family member not on Britney’s payroll — so in other words, she has zero personal or financial interest in keeping the Toxic singer controlled by her conservatorship. The youngest of the Spears kids referenced as much in that IG video from last month, saying at the time:

“Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bull s**t. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

Yet, Brit was very clear in her court hearing testimony just weeks ago that her whole family was to blame for the abuse she suffered over the past 13 years. Describing being put on lithium against her will, the singer confessed:

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad. And my dad acted like he didn’t know that I was told I had to be tested over the Christmas holidays before they sent me away, when my kids went to home to Louisiana. He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.”

She continued:

“And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

It was assumed Jamie Lynn was part of the problem, but maybe that isn’t the case after all?? At least one thing is for certain, though: these two sisters still care for each other. No conservatorship controversy can break that up!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram]