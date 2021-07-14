Khloé Kardashian & Lamar Odom Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together -- And Here's Why!

We’d say “poor Lamar Odom,” but hey, this is what happens when you take your lady for granted.

The former NBA star has literally been through hell and back with his notorious substance abuse issues and near-death from an overdose in Nevada all the way back in 2015. But even though his life is very much back on track now after years of recovery, one thing will still — and apparently forever — be missing from it: Khloé Kardashian‘s love — well, at least her romantic love.

The 37-year-old reality TV star has “no interest” in getting back together with her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2009 through the start of 2016, according to a new report out on Tuesday in E! News.

An insider spoke to the outlet about Khloé’s mindset following a wacky few days on Instagram. As you’ll recall from our earlier reporting, on Friday, Lamar fell face-first into Khloé’s thirst trap bikini pic and commented sweetly on it, only to have the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s most recent ex, Tristan Thompson, go after Lamar with a threatening response in the comments section.

Unfortunately for the former Los Angeles Lakers star, the Revenge Body host is not down for a repeat of their tumultuous marriage from a few years back. That above-mentioned insider notes:

“Khloé has no interest in connecting [with Lamar]. Khloé will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship.”

Sounds pretty definitive to us!

And while True Thompson‘s momma isn’t shy about crediting Lamar with “playing a huge part” in her life during the time they were married, the source continued with more declarations about how that period is long since over:

“[Khloé] will always feel empathetic towards him, but she has completely moved on from that chapter. He has tried to reach out and get her attention and Khloe just laughs it off. She has a lot going on and it’s just not her focus.”

Ouch!

Tough to think Khloé is actually laughing him off… that seems kind of harsh?? But, ya know, we get that she’s moved on with life and doesn’t want to restart something with the man she divorced more than five years ago!

Lamar or not, as we previously reported, we do know that Khloé’s family is keen on her actually staying true to her commitment to ditch Tristan for good, and find somebody who treats her better. We know it’s hard to find a decent man. Trust us. We know. But we also know it’s totally possible because Koko is a katch and a half!

What do U make of this apparently-final decision by Khloé not to entertain a reconciliation from either basketball-playing beau, Perezcious readers?? Is it better that she just move on to something fresh and new, apart from both of these men? Or do U think she might eventually reconcile with one? (Which one?!)

Sound OFF with your take on this whole controversy down in the comments (below)…

