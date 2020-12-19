Britney Spears Blames Her Father For 'Reduced Access' To Her Sons After Ugly 2019 Incident

Things continue to be ugly between Britney Spears and her father and legal custodian in charge of her care, Jamie Spears.

This time, it all centers on Britney’s relationship with her children, too. It started when the 68-year-old head of her conservatorship spoke out earlier this week, claiming he was on “good terms” with his daughter as recently as August. But a source claims that’s simply not true…

The source was succinct in saying so, too, telling Us Weekly exactly what the problem was in saying (below):

“For Jamie to say that he and Britney were on ‘good terms’ until August is outrageous. August 2019 maybe, but not August 2020.”

Now, there’s a reason the insider noted August 2019, because one of Britney’s most serious issues with her dad actually began a month later, when Kevin Federline got a restraining order against Jamie after an apparent altercation with he and Brit’s eldest son. As you’ll recall from our reporting at the time, 15-year-old Preston “got into an argument” with his grandfather, and went off and “locked himself into a room.” At that point, Jamie then “broke into the room and shook Preston,” alarming both Britney and Kevin with the level of physicality exhibited.

Criminal charges were not filed against Jamie, but it was still a serious event for the children, and it became a watershed moment for the family, and Britney herself. And in addition to Federline’s restraining order, the Grammy winner formalized a new custody agreement.

In that agreement, though, Britney got just 30% of time with the pair’s children — when it had previously been a rough 50-50 split. Ever since, Britney has blamed Jamie and his behavior towards Preston as being the reason she lost significant time with her children.

The insider explained:

“[Jamie] is the reason she has far less custodial time with her sons than she did before. The incident with Jamie and Preston changed everything. It was a major blow for Britney. She, Kevin, Preston and Jayden have all seen Jamie differently ever since.”

Wow! Couple that together with the fact that Britney and Jamie apparently haven’t spoken to each other in the last four months and, well, things aren’t going so well for these two right now, it would seem.

