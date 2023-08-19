Britney Spears Terrified Sam Asghari Will Try To Take Custody Of Her Dogs!

Britney Spears is prepared to battle Sam Asghari over this one!

By now you know the former couple are in the middle of a nasty divorce. Sam is trying to fight parts of the prenuptial agreement that was supposed to be ironclad. For instance, in his filing earlier this week, the 29-year-old actor demanded Britney shell out spousal support, along with covering his legal fees. While a source for TMZ says he is supposed to get nothing, including spousal support, from the divorce based on their current prenup, he still would most likely walk away with thousands of dollars. Even though a judge is unlikely to toss out the agreement, Britney may pay him off to keep him quiet about what went on in their relationship over the years. Ugh. That’s sounding a lot like those “blackmail” accusations we previously heard, isn’t it?

Related: How Britney & Sam’s Relationship ‘Changed’ After Conservatorship Ended!

On top of this, Sam asked to have certain “separate property assets” and “various items” for himself. Basically, he’s winning no matter what in this situation. And although Britney has a lot of money at stake, she is primarily concerned about what assets he’s gunning for during their divorce – specifically if he wants custody of her beloved dogs, Porsha and Sawyer. Yikes.

A source told DailyMail.com on Friday that while the 41-year-old singer believes her legal team — which includes powerhouse divorce attorney Laura Wasser — will be able to protect her money, she is terrified to lose the pups to Sam:

“Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs. But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui.”

Hopefully, he pulls a Sofia Vergara and doesn’t go to war with Britney over the two pooches since she seemingly wants to keep them so badly! Divorce is already hard, and it doesn’t need to get unnecessarily messier. But one thing the pop icon would return to Sam with no hesitation? Her engagement ring! The insider said:

“Sam can have that ring. It was free from the jeweler and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds.”

Damn! What a dig! So would she trade the ring for her dogs? Sounds like a very strong possibility!

Despite Britney seeming to be unbothered by this breakup, we can imagine it must be hard for her behind closed doors, especially if she’s worried about her future with the pups. Previous reports suggested she had no support system surrounding her during this time, not even with her mom Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears. But is that really the case? According to Dailymail.com’s source, no. They claim Britney “is not alone at all” and her two family members are nearby if needed:

“Britney has her sister Jamie Lynn who is in and out of LA and she also has her mom Lynne, who is expected to arrive this weekend, if she has not flown in already. She has a support system including her agent and longtime friend [and manager] Cade [Hudson], her friends which include several of her backup dancers and her girlfriends.”

The insider added:

“She has a team of assistants and her chef who are always around the houses. She also has other workers who are constantly there. This past week, Britney has been getting calls and texts from everyone she knows, including people she hasn’t spoken to in years. She will get through this. She has gotten through worse and no one will allow anything to happen to her.”

We’re keeping Britney in our thoughts amid the divorce. Here’s hoping she gets to keep the dogs! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Britney Spears/Sam Asghari/Instagram]