Britney Spears' Memoir Will NOT Be Edited To Reflect Sam Asghari Divorce!

Don’t expect Britney Spears to make any edits to her memoir to reflect her ongoing split from Sam Asghari!

Of course, the pop princess’ much-anticipated book The Woman In Me will be released in a few months — on October 24, to be exact. But even though there are still 60+ days ahead of publication, Spears is not going to be adding anything about the Asghari divorce to the book! Because she legally can’t!

Related: Britney Spears Romps Topless In Bed After Getting Licked By Male Pal?!

According to TMZ, two weeks ago, the Baby One More Time singer “gave her final sign-off on the book.” That means legally she has no right to go to the publisher and ask for any further edits. And of course, in the last week, the news of Brit’s divorce from Asghari rocked the entertainment world. What curious timing…!!!

Regardless, the news outlet cites insiders with “direct knowledge” of Britney’s publishing journey who claim there will not be any further changes made to The Woman In Me. Presales for the book has apparently increased since the divorce news surfaced last week. But those new book buyers may be disappointed when they open it up and see the split isn’t going to be in it. Alas!

That actually may not be a big deal, though — because the memoir never was about the Toxic singer’s life with Sam. See, per both TMZ and Page Six, Sam is “featured” in the book but not a central part of it. It is mostly about Spears’ early life in Louisiana, her career in the public eye, and her fight to get out of her conservatorship.

So, while Sam is in the book, it sounds like he’s a relatively minor player. Divorce or not, the memoir’s main focus has to do with Spears’ career and conservatorship. Page Six cites a source who casually says the 29-year-old Asghari is merely “mentioned” in the book, with the crooner’s career concerns covering the vast majority of it.

So maybe we’re not missing anything then? Still, you know we’re always here for the tea… Maybe in the next book?? LOLz!

[Image via Sam Asghari/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]