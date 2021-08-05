Britney Spears Doesn't Want To Wait Anymore -- Files To Remove Jamie As Conservator ASAP!

Now that the wheels are finally in motion to free Britney Spears from her conservatorship, she doesn’t want to wait a minute longer to have her demands met.

When the pop star was finally granted a voice in court, her powerful testimony laid out a number of requests that she hoped the court would grant. Her biggest wish, of course, was to get rid of the conservatorship entirely. But in the meantime, there were a number of other steps to be taken. For instance she asked for, and finally received, permission to hire her own lawyer (Mathew Rosengart). Now, focus has shifted to her next priority: removing her dad Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate.

The singer’s new former federal prosecutor attorney officially filed on July 26 to replace Jamie with certified public accountant Jason Rubin. The next hearing in her case was set for September 29, but on Thursday, Rosengart asked Judge Brenda Penny to schedule a hearing even sooner, suggesting August 23 or “as soon as possible after that date,” per Variety.

Thursday’s motion argues the immediacy of Britney’s need to get rid of her father, claiming “every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate.” The lawyer wrote:

“In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep and suffer further. Every day matters.”

In the filing, Rosengart quoted both Lynne Spears‘ declaration of support as well as the Lucky artist’s current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who recently submitted her own statement to the court saying:

“Mr. Spears’s removal as Conservator is critical to [Britney’s] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee. … I have had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spears’ well-being and mental health that her father stop acting as Conservator.”

The lawyer also reiterated his argument about the Spears patriarch’s misuse of his daughter’s funds:

“There has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears’ Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing.”

He included as evidence that Jamie “grossly overpaid” the 39-year-old’s former business manager, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment (whose founder and CEO is the infamous Lou Taylor). Rosengart stated that Jamie paid $500,000 to the firm in December 2019, which was $300,000 more than was due during a time when Britney was on hiatus from performing, Variety reported.

Per TMZ, the motion asked that if the court doesn’t grant an earlier hearing, that they “suspend Jamie immediately from his duties.” Rosengart stated:

“An investigation is warranted but can only commence fully once Mr. Spears is removed.”

This is the kind of action we like to see. After everything Britney has revealed, and all of the people in her life — like Lynne, Jodi, and her medical team — coming together on this issue, we can’t imagine how a judge could allow Jamie’s reign to continue. We are truly hopeful for a resolution sooner rather than later.

