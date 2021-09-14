How Kevin Federline Feels About Britney Spears Getting Engaged!

Now that Britney Spears will be moving on to husband #3, how does husband #2 feel about the situation?

As you probably know, the pop star was previously married to Jason Alexander (for a whopping 55 hours) but then was in a more substantial marriage with Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons Sean and Jayden. That obviously didn’t work out, but after a long wait, she’ll now be headed down the aisle a third time with Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of five years.

So how does K-Fed feel about his ex making things official with her new man? The DJ’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Entertainment Tonight:

“Kevin is very happy for Britney and wishes both she and Sam a happy and full future together. It would seem to indicate that positive things are going forward for her as she takes more control of her life.”

Aww. That’s nice. And we have to agree that things finally seem to be turning around for the singer, conservatorship-wise!

As the 39-year-old’s legal battle has reached a boiling point over the past year, Kaplan has frequently issued statements of support on Kevin’s behalf. Discussing the end of the conservatorship back in June, he remarked:

“What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that. It doesn’t matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it’s having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in.”

He added:

“Kevin has been consistently a supporter of Britney, he hopes for Britney that she is able to enjoy her life in a safe and healthy way, and he looks forward to being able to enjoy the benefits of being able to co-parent two teenage children. I think Kevin and Britney have been able to successfully communicate with each other in making decisions affecting the boys and the well-being of the boys going forward. Kevin hopes that should the conservatorship be dissolved, that that dynamic only improves even more.”

However, the attorney has also suggested that his client would want the Gimme More artist to undergo a psych eval before the conservatorship ended, something Brit has been adamantly against. In July, he also indicated the 70-30 custody agreement in Kevin’s favor wouldn’t be affected by any of the life changes the boys’ momma was experiencing.

The lawyer explained:

“There’s a lot of information that we don’t have, and until we have it, there’s not going to be any change of custody because the kids are doing very well with Kevin. They see their mom, and the termination of the conservatorship in and of itself, in my view, would not be a change of circumstances warranting to change custody. The kids are now 14 and 15. They’re growing up to be very dynamic young men, and the kids love their mother. As Kevin [does], they wish for her to be happy and healthy.”

Inneresting.

Considering the alleged abuse incident involving Jamie Spears was reportedly a big reason Britney’s custody was reduced even further, we would have hoped getting rid of him and ending the conservatorship would allow her to see her sons more.

But regardless of how it all shakes out, we hope all these positive life changes improves her relationship with her kids. Having an amicable relationship with their dad is an important part of that, so we’re glad to hear K-Fed is on board with Sam.

[Image via Judy Eddy/MEGA/WENN]