Kevin Federline Doubles Down On Not Being Involved In Britney's Conservatorship, Says He Never Used Their Kids As 'Pawns'

Kevin Federline stayed out of the conservatorship controversy!

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband is speaking out again through his attorney, and he’s adamant he did nothing to help “trap” the pop star in her now 13-year-old conservatorship. Nor did he use their two children as “pawns” in the ongoing legal controversy, he claims.

Related: Judge Denies Britney’s Request To Remove Her Father Jamie As Conservatorship Lead

Speaking through his powerhouse lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, K-Fed shared interesting info with Page Six about how much he wasn’t involved in the conservatorship, and how he was only focused on one goal all this time: a successful co-parenting relationship for sons Jayden James and Sean Preston!

Kaplan explained (below):

“Kevin was not involved in the conservatorship, and he was not an agent of the conservator or anybody on that side of the probate case. All along, Kevin has had one goal and that was to make it more likely, as soon as reasonable, that he and Britney could have a successful co-parenting relationship regarding the kids. Things he did, he did because he thought he had to do that for the sake of the health and well-being of the kids. Kevin has never threatened anything in that regard.”

If you’re wondering about Kevin’s sudden declarations of innocence, this follows the recent leak of a transcript featuring an interview with Britney’s former manager, Larry Rudolph. According to the transcript, Rudolph described Federline as “a necessary party” during Britney’s 2008 intervention after her breakdown.

Related: Bessemer Pulls Out Of Britney’s Conservatorship

Through Kaplan, though, Federline insisted that he did nothing more than simply focus on the well-being of the ex-couple’s children. The lawyer asserted:

“Kevin has never used his children as pawns for anything. Kevin has always acted, putting the kids first. Kevin went forward with the sole custody request because he didn’t feel the children were safe [in 2008]. When somebody has children in a custody order and they lock themselves in a room and then not give them back if the police come, I mean, the other parent has to do everything they can to protect the kids. Think about how traumatic that would be for kids.”

And as for the intervention itself, Kaplan was hesitant to say too much, citing the passage of time as a factor:

“All I recall was when she wouldn’t release the children, after Kevin showed up at the house, she locked herself in the bathroom with the boys. We had some grave concerns, which were widely reported. Because she withheld [the children], intentionally, without the authority to do so, in violation of court orders. I don’t recall the intervention. This was 13 years ago. The decision for the conservatorship was made by Britney’s father and whoever else he was working with after she had that meltdown at the house where there was that 5150 [psychiatric] hold.”

Currently, the DJ holds a 70-30 custody agreement in his favor, and has for the last 13 years since the conservatorship began in late 2008. Kaplan admits that Federline may even see the kids more than that, claiming “at a minimum Kevin has 70 [percent] and probably more.”

Related: Britney’s Conservator Denies Claims She’s Blocked From Marriage And More Kids — So…

Ultimately, Kaplan and Federline aren’t worried that the potential end of the conservatorship would change the current custody agreement substantially, either. The lawyer explained:

“There’s a lot of information that we don’t have, and until we have it, there’s not going to be any change of custody because the kids are doing very well with Kevin. They see their mom, and the termination of the conservatorship in and of itself, in my view, would not be a change of circumstances warranting to change custody. The kids are now 14 and 15. They’re growing up to be very dynamic young men, and the kids love their mother. As Kevin [does], they wish for her to be happy and healthy.”

Well then! Obviously, we’re only hearing one side of the story — and it remains to be seen what Britney may or may not do as the end of her conservatorship continues to potentially loom in the near future.

But what do U make of Kevin’s custody and conservatorship claims via Kaplan here, Perezcious readers? Share your take with us down in the comments (below)…

[Image via DJDM/Sheri Determan/WENN]