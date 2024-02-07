Britney Spears Claims She Made Out With Ben Affleck Once!

Britney Spears just spilled some major tea!

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old pop star took to Instagram to drop a shocking claim! She alleged to her followers that she once made out with none other than… Ben Affleck! Britney posted a throwback picture with the filmmaker and songwriter Diane Warren. And she claimed the passionate kiss happened the night the image was taken. Oh?!?!

However, don’t expect her to give more details about their make out session from “years ago!” She pointed out in the post, which showed a paparazzi picture of her and Ben alongside Diane, that she completely “forgot” it happened until now! Um… OK?! Britney wrote in the caption:

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago !!! He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy !!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl !!! Psss I actually forgot !!!”

Damn. The kiss must have been nothing to write home about if Britney forgot her and Ben’s make out session so easily! LOLz! Sorry, Ben! We just wonder how Jennifer Lopez might feel about all this?!

Reactions? Are you surprised by Britney’s claim? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Sheri Determan/WENN]