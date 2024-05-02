Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Shocking Hotel Incident -- See Her Unsettling Claims!

Britney Spears is hitting back at claims she had a breakdown at a hotel!

As we covered, Britney was at a high-priced Los Angeles hotel on Wednesday night, partying and drinking with her on-and-off boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, when cops were called to the scene because she was allegedly causing a disturbance. Per TMZ, authorities left without taking any legal action because they couldn’t corroborate the claims. Britney and Paul went off to their room, where they continued partying. But that wasn’t the end of the drama! They allegedly ended up getting into a loud altercation! And in the early hours of Thursday morning, paramedics were called to the scene amid reports of an unidentified “injured” female in need of help.

Photos were then captured of the pop star emerging from the hotel holding a blanket and pillow over her body. She looked disheveled and like maybe she had been crying, but there were no visible injuries. She also didn’t get into a stretcher that was waiting, instead leaving with her security (and without Paul) as the ambulance left without taking anyone to the hospital.

There’s a LOT still unknown about what happened, but it would appear Brit Brit realized this was going to make headlines instantly because she tried to get ahead of it in a very unsettling message!

The Circus singer took to her Instagram on Thursday to clap back at reports — just before they surfaced, in fact. We guess news outlets reached out to her people! While posting a photo of a shirtless man, she wrote:

“Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!!”

Is she trying to suggest that wasn’t her in those pics?? Like this was some Princess Catherine scandal? Hmm… Unfortunately for her, the photos weren’t sus — no hints of photoshop or the date being off. Take a look:

Continuing to complain, she concluded her rant:

“I need a new toothbrush right now !!! PS … I need an espresso !!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy … s**t !!!”

The post (above) was quickly deleted from social media — but then she returned just hours later with an edited version of the same message! Only this time, she ditched the “body double” claims and instead provided some insight into the 911 sitch!

As for the new info, the Baby One More Time performer claimed:

“I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completly harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace”

So, she was the person who was injured? But if EMTs never came into her room, why’d she leave the hotel? There’s still a lot up in the air! Though it’s clear she wishes this had stayed private! See (below):

Maybe the biggest news — if she was serious — was the idea she’s leaving California to avoid the attention?? If that’s what she needs, we hope it helps. This seems like a really complicated and messy situation — and it comes at an already difficult time for the star.

Late last week, Britney reached a disappointing settlement with her dad Jamie Spears amid their conservatorship lawsuit. She also just finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari and reports have been surfacing about her being close-to-broke and on the verge of needing to be put into another conservatorship again. Not what anyone wants to hear after she fought so hard to win back her freedom!

We sincerely hope she’s doing okay amid all this! We just want her to be happy and healthy, and surrounded by the right people at this time!

Thoughts? Share ’em (below)!

