Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Divorce Might Be Dismissed?!

What’s going on with Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce???

Perezcious readers will recall the 29-year-old actor filed to end his marriage to the 41-year-old pop sensation back in August. Things got nasty between the former couple very quickly as we heard he was trying to fight the prenuptial agreement they had in place. Reports also came out about violent fights between the exes, cheating accusations, blackmail claims, and the worst allegations of all — that he was “secretly working with her dad Jamie.”

It’s been a messy breakup so far! But now it sounds like there’s a chance their divorce might be not happening?! According to documents obtained by The Blast, the court warned Britney and Sam on Friday that it will dismiss the divorce case soon since neither has made any attempts to follow through with the process.

Apparently, it’s been over two months since the former fitness trainer filed — and the pop star has yet to respond to the case. It’s unknown if Sam has filed “a default” on the divorce move in response. But back in September, he hadn’t “filed any motions” in the case, including a “temporary spousal support order.” In the new docs, the court noted Sam hasn’t even shown proof he’s served Britney with the divorce. What?! Have they not been doing anything for the case?

Basically the court is now saying they need to actually get divorced or it will dismiss the case. It’s rare to see this happen, but it can in certain situations where there’s a chance for the couple to reconcile. But it’s hard to imagine these two are giving their romance another shot. So what gives? What’s the hold up?

Is it that they aren’t serious about splitting up? Or just thinking about other things??

