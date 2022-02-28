HAWT! Britney Spears Straddles Fiancé Sam Asghari In Super Sexy New Video!

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are having the best time on their latest vacation! The pop star and her beau jetted off on a tropical trip for Sam’s 28th birthday over the weekend, and it looks like it has been amazing so far!

Sam shared a steamy new video on Instagram Sunday showing off a make-out session with Britney while taking a dip in the pool under some gorgeous palm trees. He captioned the cheeky vid:

“Island love with the lioness @britneyspears”

Well, that’s one description for it!

In the intimate moment, Spears is seen straddling the personal trainer as he steps deeper into the water, with the two seemingly never parting lips. Most fans were thinking the same thing in the comment section, responding with reactions like:

“Yaaas make babies!!!” “Whew love birds!” “Its so hot in here” “Baby making”

LOLz! Check out what everyone’s talking about (below).

In his Instagram Story, the actor also shared a funny video of the Toxic singer licking his ear while on the flight. During the plane ride, the 40-year-old performer wished her soon-to-be hubby an early happy birthday while showing off her stunning engagement ring, writing:

“May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much !!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday!!!”

Aw!! Seems like the special getaway is off to a great start!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

