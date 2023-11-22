Britney Spears Posts Odd Thirst Trap Of So-Called 'Uncle' -- But It Looks A LOT Like You Know Who!

Britney Spears (yet again…) has us confused AF!

The Princess of Pop loves a shocking Instagram post, but Tuesday’s addition has us scratching our heads more than anything else. The Circus artist took to her social media platform to share a selfie taken by a shirtless man in basketball shorts showing off his muscular back in the mirror behind him. He had dark hair and some stubble on his strong jawline, but most of his face was cropped out so he couldn’t be identified.

Obviously, our first thought was the 41-year-old singer was thirsting over this hunk — but a quick look at the caption is where the strange vibes come in! Brit claimed:

“This is my uncle !!! What if his back is my face ???”

Ummm, last we checked, the vocalist doesn’t have any uncles this young! And even if she did, why would she choose THIS picture to post of ’em? It’d be a little odd!

Plus, we can’t help but think this man looks an awful lot like her estranged husband Sam Asghari. Similar skin tone, dark hair, dark features, ripped muscles… Maybe she’s trying to send him a message??? Just take a look and decide for yourself (below)!

Yeah, the similarity is uncanny, right?? He even has a gold chain. LOLz!

Fans on Reddit are also trying to figure out what’s going on, teasing:

“It looks like Sam, but she says ‘Uncle’…. Uncle Sam? As in America?? Idk y’all I’m confused” “Came running here to see other theories lol. Pretty sure she’s kidding about the uncle part with the wink face?” “Maybe the American Uncle Sam reference?? I mean it looks like her ex sam… Maybe the back reference is being stabbed in the back??”

Not bad guesses. Hah! While we can’t confirm who was in the snapshot — it could honestly be anyone! — Britney is sure getting cryptic on the ‘gram! What do YOU make of this “uncle” picture? Let us your theories (below)!

