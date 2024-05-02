Jeff Goldblum Says He Will NOT Give His Children Any Of His Millions!

Jeff Goldblum doesn’t want to give his kids a dime!

The Jurassic Park actor spoke on the Table For Two podcast this week and shocked listeners when he told host Bruce Bozzi that he isn’t going to give his kids any money when they get older! The 71-year-old actor shares sons Charlie, 8, and River, 6, with his wife Emilie Livingston (pictured above, inset). And when it comes to helping plan and prep and improve their future long after he’s gone… he ain’t gonna do it!

Speaking about what he tells his kids, and what he will tell them as they get older, Goldblum said:

“I said, ‘hey, you know, you’ve got to row your own boat.’ It’s an important thing to teach kids. I’m not going to do it for you. And you’re not going to want me to do it for you.”

And then he continued:

“You’ve got to figure out how to find out what’s wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. And even it if doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway.”

So, on the one hand, that’s totally fair. Nobody wants a bunch of rich celebrities’ kids running around being obnoxious with a ton of money in their pocket and nothing tying them down. Recipe for disaster! But also… talk about typical f**king boomer behavior! It’s giving major “I got mine, f**k you and yours” energy! Nothing quite like pulling up the ladder, right?! And then giving a lecture about bootstraps!!

The response here should be simple, Jeff: you brought these kids into this world… so support ’em! Heck, having money on hand allows people to pursue those “love and passion” projects, as the Independence Day star himself explicitly references. Just make a condition that they can only get the money if they also have a job! Simple!! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

