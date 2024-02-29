Bradley Cooper LOVES Being Nude All The Time At Home -- Even Around 6-Year-Old Daughter!

Bradley Cooper ain’t hiding his goods around the house!

During his appearance on Armchair Expert on Monday, the actor revealed he’s somewhat of a nudist in the private confines of his house. After host Dax Shepard revealed his daughters Lincoln and Delta often chat him up while he’s naked on the toilet, Bradley laughed and said the same thing happens to him!

Apparently, the Maestro star’s New York pad has a completely open floor plan, at least on the floor where his bedroom is located — and that means there’s not even a door separating his bedroom from his bathroom. Because of this, he’s very used to his 6-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with Irina Shayk, coming to hang with him in the loo. It’s actually one of the most common spots where they catch up!

He said while laughing:

“The bathtub, the toilet, and the bed are all in the same room. So, it’s 24/7, dude! There’s no doors!”

He added:

“We talk where I’m on the toilet and she’s in the bathtub. That’s sort of the go-to.”

LOLz! What an unusual place to hang!

After acknowledging that he’s naked all the time in his house, he insisted this wasn’t the way he was raised, noting:

“I didn’t grow up that way at all. I don’t think I ever saw my father on the toilet until he got sick, like ever in my life.”

But he later kinda backtracked when noting that he learned to be so free with his boy thanks to his dad, who was “always naked.” They would “always” take showers together, too — they just drew the line at the toilet. Hah! Guess he’s passing on the free-spirited behavior to the next gen?

Of course, Lea is only 6 years old now, but preadolescence is right around the corner — something tells us she’s going to want doors real soon. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Irina Shayk/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]