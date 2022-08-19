Excessive?? Brooklyn Beckham Has 70 Tattoos (!!!) In Honor Of Wife Nicola Peltz!

And we thought Pete Davidson’s tattoos were a little much!

While on the red carpet at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Hollywood Thursday night, Brooklyn Beckham told USA Today that 70 out of his 100 (!!!) tattoos are devoted to his wife, Nicola Peltz! Wowza!

The tats range in size and meaning, with one of his most recent saying “married” on the side of his left hand, commemorating his April wedding! Speaking to the outlet about his spur-of-the-moment inspiration for the new ink, Brooklyn mused:

“I kind of was just like, ‘Oh, we’re married, why not?’ It wasn’t a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?”

LOLz! What’s one more when you have 100!

The tattoo was a pleasant surprise to his wife, who “got tears in her eyes” when she saw it for the first time. Cute! At least she appreciates all the tributes! It turns out this is one way Brooklyn loves to show his admiration for his other half, the 23-year-old shared:

“She always cries when I get her another tattoo. I always love to surprise her with new ink.”

Brooklyn has revealed several other important body art on his Instagram account. In January, he uploaded a photo of his backside, which features a love letter written by his “future wifey.” The actress sweetly penned:

“My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey.”

In 2020, he also got a neck tattoo of Nicola’s eyes. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

So romantic!

Though he’s gonna have a hard time reading the letter when he’s anxious considering it’s on the back of his neck! Should’ve thought the placement through a little better. Just saying! LOLz! The self-taught chef also has “Nicola” permanently inked on the side of his neck, as well as a massive “Peltz” across his chest. Perhaps it’s part of the “Peltz Beckham” rebrand?!

Victoria and David Beckham’s son also took things one step further by paying tribute to Nicola’s late grandmother, Gina, with two tattoos. Her first name is etched near his knee and he also has “gina’s prayer” tattooed elsewhere. Take a look:

Very sweet!

And this definitely proves how close he is to the Peltz family. Victoria must be fuming about this amid the family feud!! LOLz!

In line with his “married” tat, Brooklyn also got his lengthy vows inked on his body, too! It’s hard to tell exactly where the large tattoo is, but it reads in part:

“I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola. Today you become my partner, my other half — and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you”

WOW! And this is just a handful of his tattoos! Geez!! He’s going to run out of space soon!

These two better not break up or this is going to be awkward AF!!!! Just take it from Pete! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

