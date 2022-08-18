Kylie Jenner's Name Was Almost WHAT?!

Kylie Jenner almost wasn’t Kylie Jenner!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to TikTok on Wednesday with a new eye-popping video as her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster hung out by her side.

In the clip, the mom of two revealed that her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, nearly had a different name picked out for their youngest daughter when she was born in August 1997!! But don’t worry, y’all — it was still a “K” name! Duh!

Related: Kylie Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Six-Figure Birkin Bag At Her 25th Birthday Party!

In the adorable clip of her and Stormi, Kylie wrote:

“My name is Kylie, but it was almost…”

Along with teasing a series of pics in the post, Kylie blasted the would-be name in ALL CAPS, writing:

“KENNEDY”

OMG!

Kennedy Jenner! Could you even imagine?! Heck, we routinely reference her older sis Kendall Jenner as “Kenny,” so the vibe is already definitely there! “Kennedy” also has kind of a political feel to it, NGL. But we honestly don’t hate it!

Kylie wasn’t feeling it, tho, saying in the caption that the name “doesn’t hit the same” for her. As you can see in Kennedy’s Kylie’s TikTok vid (below), she even spoofs a Kennedy Lip Kit image to top it off:

LOLz!

BTW, Kylie played former brother-in-law Kanye West‘s I Love Kanye track in the background of the clip. So that’s an interesting meta-reference!!

Still, we’re thrown by this new name option.

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on Kylie’s almost-identity in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]