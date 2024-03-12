Selena Gomez's Outfit For Benny Blanco's Birthday... YOWZA!

Benny Blanco is a lucky man!

On Friday, the record producer celebrated his 36 birthday in a special way — with his lady Selena Gomez by his side! The Love On songstress turned up the heat for her man’s party alongside Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham.

The 31-year-old donned a HAWT low-cut sequin mini dress in a fiery red color with a matching fur coat and strappy heels for the evening out. She even debuted a new hairstyle as her man kissed her on top of her head, wearing his own blue suit to combat her red theme!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]