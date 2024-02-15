Emma Heming Posts Touching Valentine's Day Message To Bruce Willis Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis’ memories may be slipping away, but Emma Heming is keeping their love story very much alive.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with the Die Hard star in honor of Valentine’s Day. The two stood in front of a snowy Niagara Falls as Bruce planted a smooch on her cheek while she took the selfie. She captioned the sweet memory:

“Love is a beautiful thing Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day”

See (below):

In the comments, Bruce’s daughter Tallulah, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, commented “I love this.” Her older sister Scout added:

“This is incredible”

While she didn’t initially date the picture, Emma shared in the comments that it was well over 10 years old. She told a fan:

“Yes! Many many years ago! I think it was in 2010”

As we’ve been following, the Pulp Fiction star has been battling frontotemporal dementia, but has all the support in the world from his family. In addition to Scout and Tallulah, he also shares Rumer with ex Demi, as well as Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Emma. They’ve all gotten closer throughout this battle — as it’s only made their love stronger.

