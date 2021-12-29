There Are Thirst Traps & Then There's What Chrishell Stause Is Doing Here!

Chrishell Stause has officially outgrown thirst trap subtly!

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a trio of skintillating pics of herself donning a leopard-print bikini on the heels of her breakup from co-star Jason Oppenheim.

While the single-and-ready-to-mingle thirst trap is an essential step of any breakup in the digital age, the 40-year-old wanted to make sure all her 2.8 million followers knew exactly what she was doing — and exactly why she’s doing it!

Making it clear she’s looking for Mr. Right, the starlet wrote in the caption:

“Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on “

Way to be direct, momma!

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below).

[Image via Chrishell Stause/Instagram]