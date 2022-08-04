Dallas Man Dies From Very Same Bullet Used To Shoot Female In The Neck -- FREAK Turn Of Events Revealed!

Gear up, readers we’ve got a crazy one for you…

Late Saturday morning at 11:39 a.m., the Dallas Police Department received a call regarding a shooting at a nearby apartment complex.

However, when they arrived at the residence, they could not locate any victims — just a whole lot of blood. A Twitter report from the official Dallas PD account detailed their findings:

“When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment.”

See the full report (below):

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District.

When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. pic.twitter.com/9LAIaYmbTe — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 31, 2022

Sounds like the kind of scene you’d find in a horror movie! A blood trail in front of the apartment?? Whatever went down seemed like it was brutal.

Soon after, authorities received an additional call from a nearby hospital alerting them of an extremely unsettling site: two individuals, a male and female, sitting in their stationary vehicle outside of the hospital – BOTH appearing to have gunshot wounds! Aaaaand it looks like the points are beginning to connect. The individuals’ wounds had to be pretty bad in order to be seen from outside of the car. We’re talking lots and lots of blood, which definitely fit with the abandoned crime scene…

Officers quickly arrived at the hospital to find the two: Byron Redmon and the female, whose identity still hasn’t been revealed to the public. Upon further investigation, police were able to determine that during an argument-turned-violent, the 26-year-old male SHOT the female in the neck. The crazy part: the VERY SAME bullet that he used to shoot her exited her neck wound, ricocheted off of something in their apartment, and returned fire to shoot Byron in the LEG! We swear, this is seriously the stuff you only see in movies! A follow up Dallas PD tweet revealed the shocking news:

“Byron Redmon, 26, shot the adult female victim in the neck. The bullet then exited and hit Redmon in the leg.”

See the full tweet (below):

The preliminary investigation determined at the apartment, the male, Byron Redmon, 26, shot the adult female victim in the neck. The bullet then exited and hit Redmon in the leg. Redmon died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing under case number 137373-2022 https://t.co/rVDhHN0sM6 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 31, 2022

Byron unfortunately did not survive his leg injury and died at the hospital. The woman was reportedly treated for her neck injury and released the SAME day. The investigation is currently ongoing. What are your thoughts on the crazy case, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

