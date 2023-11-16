Caitlyn Jenner Brazenly Uses The R-Word On Twitter -- And Misspells It?!

Caitlyn Jenner took to her X (Twitter) account on Wednesday afternoon and decided to be all KINDS of hateful for absolutely no good reason.

The I Am Cait alum popped up on the short-form messaging app to respond to a Donald Trump Jr. post. The younger Trump was mad about a right-wing report regarding President Joe Biden supposedly waiving sanctions on the nation of Iran amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East. We aren’t about to get into the politics here. But as you can see in their back-and-forth (below), Don Jr. didn’t limit his thoughts to the political aspect of it — he got REALLY problematic really fast, saying he should be able to use the R-word! WHAT?! And then Caitlyn quickly followed, making it worse, writing:

“I’ll say it…”

And then ACTUALLY SAYING IT! Well, almost…

I’ll say it RETARTED! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 15, 2023

WTF?!?!

That whole exchange is just icky. First off, there’s absolutely no reason to ever use that word in any context. Just, no, PERIOD. And second, the fact that Caitlyn misspelled it??? Girl, come on…

Down in the comments, other X users slammed her for the mishap, too:

“sound it out babe you’re almost there…” “Perfect. No notes.” “Learn how to spell it first, maybe?” “aaaand that’s the internet tonight. goodnight folks” “Misspelling that word specifically is so goddamn funny” “Hey Caitlyn. You’re missing a D.”

OK, that last response is really something. So they’re going to take Caitlyn and Don Jr.’s problematic use of a slur against people with mental disabilities and respond with a transphobic jab?! Just the cherry on top of a truly terrible sundae. Ugh!!!

