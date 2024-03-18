Caitlyn Jenner & Lamar Odom Are Doing A Podcast Together... Inspired By Their Run On KUWTK?!

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are going into business together on a new podcast!

Here’s an early Monday morning head-scratcher for y’all. Ha! The 74-year-old former Olympic legend and the 44-year-old ex NBA veteran are going to be talking sports together on a new podcast. And the show is actively calling back to the reality TV empire that kept their profiles so high in the time after their respective playing days!!

The title of the pair’s podcast is Keeping Up With Sports, an obvious reference to the fact that both of them were on Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in the day. How very meta! But even with that throwback title, don’t count on this new show re-hashing old storylines involving their exes Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

Per the podcast’s website, the show is focused solely on sports:

“The award winning hosts take on all sports, each with a unique personality and opinion.”

As disparate of a pairing as this might be, Cait and Lam-Lam both have serious sports bonafides. Caitlyn, of course, won a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics and is one of the best decathletes to ever do the damn thing. And Lamar played for the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a very good 14-year NBA career. So, they definitely know sports!

The two KarJenner exes will be joined in the booth by a third host, too, named Zach Hirsch. Per TMZ, their first episode will feature boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard as a guest, and it’ll debut in the next few weeks. Will U guys be tuning in?? Will the Kardashians be pissed at the duo profiting off them?

