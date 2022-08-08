Caitlyn Jenner Praises 'Strong' Khloé Kardashian After Surrogacy Birth, BUT...

Congratulations are in order for Khloé Kardashian — and her former stepfather is making sure she gets ’em!

On Friday, Caitlyn Jenner tweeted her public support for the news that the 38-year-old’s second child had arrived! Of course, that baby — whom she welcomed with ex-partner Tristan Thompson — was born via surrogate. It marks a milestone for the KarJenner fam, with yet another baby born into the famous brood. For Khloé, too, it’s a particularly poignant event: daughter True Thompson gets a much-wanted sibling! So cute!

But did Caitlyn inadvertently reveal something major in her congratulations message?! Or are we reading WAY too much into this?? Ha!

First the message, and then the conspiracy. The 72-year-old former Olympic star took to Twitter on Friday evening to deliver her congratulations to the Revenge Body alum. In a simple but sweet statement, Caitlyn congratulated and praised Khloé with these kind words (below):

“Congratulations major @khloekardashian I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!”

Awww!

That’s sweet! And also true. (Get it? True?! Like Khloé’s daughter?? Womp womp…) Anyway, Twitter users responding down in the replies didn’t all think as sweetly. There were plenty of positive messages and also plenty of vitriol. As it always is on that site, the fan takes on Caitlyn’s comment were a mixed bag (below):

“If only she liked you enough for you to say it to her face” “Tell Khloe I said congratulations love you Caitlin [sic]” “Look! @Caitlyn_Jenner found out she was a grandmother again on Twitter” “Strong where?? She lets this man cheat on her every month and takes him back” “Congrats to Khloe. … Who is Caitlin [sic] congratulating? Major?”

OK, so the last message there brings us to the conspiracy. It picks up on what we’re wondering, too: what does “congratulations major” mean? Did Caitlyn just mean “major congratulations,” and flipped the words around for whatever reason? Honestly, that’s probably what happened. It’s a weird pair of words to put in order like that, but whatever!

Unless…

Ya see, Caitlyn isn’t exactly good at keeping family secrets. As Perezcious readers will ABSOLUTELY recall, the I Am Cait alum has inadvertently outed major family moves in the recent past. Back in March, she abruptly revealed key details about Kylie Jenner‘s decision to change her son’s name from Wolf Webster to something new. A month before, Caitlyn spilled all kinds of info on Kylie’s baby and Kim Kardashian‘s then-relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. (R.I.P. to that romance. Sad!)

So then regarding the “congratulations major” comment — could Major be the baby boy’s name??? We shared details on Sunday about Khloé’s desire to take her time with naming the boy. But that could be misdirection. Maybe Major Kardashian is the choice?! We definitely don’t hate the name if that is the case! Catchy! Could be nothing though!

Caitlyn’s accidental (?!) leaks about family affairs have gotten so bad that fans are now looking for them in pretty much every public comment she makes. Could this be another case of a mistaken reveal?? Or just Caitlyn talking out of her ass?! LOLz!

Also, it’s interesting to see the Jenner Racing founder tweeting so positively about Khloé in the first place. The two of them haven’t exactly had the greatest relationship in the past. In 2019, Caitlyn claimed she hadn’t talked to the Good American founder in at least half a decade. Khloé was caught by surprise with that statement at the time. But then there was an apparent birthday dinner snub and an abruptly-canceled joint appearance suggesting further estrangement.

Now maybe things are back to good?! What do y’all make of Caitlyn’s commentary, Perezcious readers?? Think there’s anything to the half-baked conspiracy theory about the possible “major” baby name news?! Or not??

[Image via Fox News/YouTube/First We Feast/YouTube]