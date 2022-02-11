Caitlyn Jenner Spills Details About Kylie's Baby & Kim Kardashian's Romance With Pete Davidson!

Caitlyn Jenner is going to do what Caitlyn Jenner pretty much always does: spill family secrets all over the place, much to the chagrin of the KarJenner fam! Ha!

The 73-year-old former Olympian opened up about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Kylie Jenner, and more in a new interview this week, and it’s got us very interested to hear what Cait has to leak say!

Related: Caitlyn Tried To Prevent The KarJenner Fam From Going On ‘Ellen’ During Feud?! Whoa!

On Wednesday, the I Am Cait alum joined the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast and host Roman Kemp for a remote interview via video. And just like she always seems to do, during the chat, the Malibu resident and one-time California gubernatorial candidate started dishing details about Pim!

Speaking about her 41-year-old stepdaughter, Caitlyn admitted that the KUWTK superstar is content as can be in her new relationship with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star, saying (below):

“She does seem very happy. I’ve talked a little bit about it with my family. I have to be very quiet.”

Oh! Really now?! Very quiet, eh?! She said in her radio interview…

So naturally the former Olympic hero continued to talk! LOLz! Caitlyn added:

“But I was talking to her the other day and I said, ‘You know, I haven’t even met him yet. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at.’ And she goes, ‘Oh my god, you’ll love him. We have to go to dinner.’ So anyway, that’s going to happen here pretty soon.”

Well we just can’t wait to hear about the dinner whenever it does happen!

Caitlyn also praised the SKIMS founder a little bit more broadly, adding:

“[Kim is] the most amazing human being I know out there. … I mean, she’s smart, articulate, highly motivated, runs a big house, raises kids, builds a billion-dollar business.”

Kim does indeed do ALL that! And more!

Here is a portion of Caitlyn’s interview with the UK outlet (below):

Oh, and the reality TV alum didn’t limit her commentary to Pim, either!

Caitlyn also piped up about her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, and the baby boy she just welcomed with her partner Travis Scott.

The elder Jenner echoed what we’ve previously reported about the (lack of) a baby name for Kylie’s son, simply confirming that even within the family:

“We don’t have a name.”

Still, Caitlyn confirmed that she has met the newborn already.

Lucky!

Joking with the outlet, Caitlyn added:

“There’s a lot of secrets in my family. I have to be very, very careful. Kylie, she did a great job. I have to watch out when I talk about that.”

LOLz!!!

Here’s another clip:

Well then!

What say U, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF about Caitlyn’s commentary and all the related KarJenner fam gossip down in the comments (below)!

[Image via C.Smith/WENN/Avalon/Saturday Night Live/YouTube]