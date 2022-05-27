How Caitlyn Jenner Feels About Not Being Invited To Kourtney & Travis’ Wedding!

Caitlyn Jenner has some feelings about not being invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding!

In case you missed it, sources close to the couple revealed to TMZ earlier this week that the 72-year-old was left off the guest list for the big day in Portofino despite the fact that most of the other Kardashian-Jenners were in attendance for the festivities. While there is no bad blood between Caitlyn and Kravis, insiders claimed it all came down to the face that they are not close anymore, and the pair just wanted “a very small and intimate ceremony.” In fact, Kourtney and Caitlyn “don’t see or speak to each other all that much,” so the Poosh founder reportedly did not feel the need to extend an invitation to the family gathering.

Sounds very reasonable to us! But how has she supposedly reacted to being snubbed from the event by her stepdaughter? According to Page Six, a source on her team claims the former reality star is pretty stunned to have not been invited. The insider simply stated:

“She is shocked.”

No doubt the slight must have stung a bit, especially since she was married to Kris Jenner for 22 years, during which she helped raise Kourt and her sisters. We bet she actually expected an invite even if it was just a courtesy one!

However, it is worth pointing out that Cait seemingly has been distant with most of the famous fam since her and Kris’ split in 2014. During a press tour for her book Secrets of My Life in 2017, the Olympian revealed that she was not close with the Kardashians, explaining:

“I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim and I haven’t talked in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt. I don’t know what the future holds. We will see.”

She then shared in November 2021 that her relationship with the momager “is not as good as it should be,” adding:

“I wish it was closer.”

Granted, it sounds like things were on the up and up between everyone in 2022, even with her being cut out of the family’s massive Hulu deal. Cait claimed their relationship had improved on a recent episode of the Full Send podcast:

“My relationship with the family is, you know, fine. I mean, we do things together, my kids, this and that… Obviously, Kendall and Kylie, my flesh and blood, I’m very close to them. On the Kardashian side, I see them here and there, but I’m not really close. Kim is probably the closest.”

During an interview with ABC News, Kris even commented that they are “fine” at the moment, expressing:

“We’re friends. I see [Caitlyn] when she’s at a family thing. It’s settled down a lot.”

But still, just because her bond with the other Kardashians might be in a better place now, it doesn’t mean that Caitlyn and Kourtney have the same relationship like everyone else to warrant a spot at the intimate family affair. Who knows, though! Kourtney and Travis are reportedly having yet another party in Los Angeles to celebrate their nuptials, so perhaps that courtesy invite will be sent then!

