Kristin Cavallari Is NOT Dating Ex Stephen Colletti Again — Is She Dating ANYONE Though??

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti may still look like a cute couple, but looks can apparently be deceiving!

As we reported, the Very Cavalleri star sent fans into a frenzy last month when she posted a cozy photo with her high school sweetheart, sparking speculation the Laguna Beach alum had rekindled their infamous romance. Now, the Uncommon James founder is breaking her silence on the internet-breaking pic — and she comes bearing bad news: she and Stephen are nothing more than friends.

The 33-year-old told People:

“Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years. I love him to death, but no we’re not dating. That’s the last thing on my mind right now.”

Makes sense, seeing as the mother-of-three still hasn’t even finalized her divorce with estranged husband Jay Cutler!

While the newly-single reality TV vet isn’t closing the door on love completely, she made it clear that dating is not a priority in her life right now. That’s right — she’s 100% single at the moment. She shared:

“I’m not interested in anybody right now. I’m happy. I just got out of a 10-year relationship. I don’t really want to put energy into anything else right now, other than my kids and Uncommon James and my friends.”

K.Cav also doesn’t want to put energy into reality tv anytime soon, as she said she’s rather enjoying time out of the spotlight after announcing the end of her E! show. She shared:

“I don’t think I’ll do a reality show again. I’m happy taking my kids to school in the morning, going to the office and then coming home and cooking dinner. Rinse and repeat — my life is fairly boring, but I kind of like it!”

But fear not: Kristen isn’t totally ruling out reuniting with her Hills castmates for a cameo on season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings!

She revealed:

“I talk to Brody [Jenner], Audrina [Patridge], and Heidi [Montag]. I just saw that they’re going to maybe start filming soon, and I’m pretty sure I owe them an episode.”

Spencer Pratt would agree! LOLz!

Cavallari went on to praise her former castmates from both Laguna Beach and The Hills, explaining that while they’ve grown up (for the most part), the group still shares an unbreakable bond.

She dished:

“It’s just fun. We’ll always have that connection, and we’ll always have something that we can relate to each other on that no one else can. It’s just a cool thing to be able to share with each other.”

So it sounds like even though Kristin and Stephen aren’t dating, they’ll always have a certain connection. Does that mean there’s hope for them to reunite as a couple in the future? Or will that door stay closed forever??

