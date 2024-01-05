Cameron Diaz Responds To Being Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein Docs

We wondered if any of the A-listers mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein docs would release statements.

One movie star whose name came up was Cameron Diaz. We still don’t really know for sure why. But it’s clear she wants everyone to know she did NOT know this man. Her rep told Page Six on Friday:

“Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her.”

As we’ve been reporting, many of the names mentioned in the pile of unredacted legal documents were just that — mentions. Not accusations, not innuendo. Most of the movie stars were brought up when witnesses said they didn’t meet them!

In the case of Cameron, Johanna Sjöberg — an Epstein trafficking victim who also worked as his assistant — was asked in a deposition about meeting movie stars. She clarified she hadn’t met Bruce Willis or Leonardo DiCaprio or Cate Blanchett, rather Epstein would often drop the names of big stars, saying he had just been speaking to them. And that was the closest she got. Then an attorney specifically asked:

“Did you meet Cameron Diaz?”

To which Sjöberg responded:

“No.”

That’s it. That’s the entirety of the Charlie’s Angels star’s involvement, apparently. A lawyer being curious.

Nothing like Bill Clinton or Prince Andrew or David Copperfield, who are facing fresh accusations from the docs.

