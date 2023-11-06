Child Star Evan Ellingson Dead At 35

Former child star Evan Ellingson has sadly passed away at just 35 years old.

On Monday morning, TMZ reported the My Sister’s Keeper actor was found dead in a Fontana, California residence just one day prior. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department‘s coroners division, the late actor was discovered in his bedroom at 11:31 a.m. on Sunday. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

As of now, no foul play is suspected. Evan’s father told TMZ that he had struggled with drug addiction in the past and was residing at a sober-living home, but that he was more recently in a better place. Obviously his death has left the family in shock.

So sad.

Evan was best known for appearing as Cameron Diaz’s son in 2009’s My Sister’s Keeper. He also had a recurring role on CSI: Miami. It seems he left acting behind as an adult — according to his IMDB, he had not appeared on screen since 2010.

Our hearts are with Evan’s loved ones during this tragic time. Rest in peace.

[Images via Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube & Nikki Nelson/WENN]