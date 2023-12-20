Cameron Diaz Finally Addresses Rumor She Quit Acting Due To Jamie Foxx’s Back In Action Set ‘Meltdown’!

Did Jamie Foxx really cause Cameron Diaz to go back into retirement again due to his bad behavior on set? She’s setting the record straight!

As you may know, the 51-year-old worked on the upcoming movie Back In Action this year. It was a big moment as this was her first film since she officially stepped away from acting in 2018. Cameron also hadn’t been in a movie since 2014. So everyone was excited for her comeback! But rumor had it her onset experience wasn’t so great — all thanks to her co-star and friend Jamie.

Related: Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Lawsuit



Reports claimed the 56-year-old actor had a “major meltdown” following “some issues on set.” He even allegedly fired an executive producer, an assistant director, a unit director, and his personal driver. Oof. Jamie wasn’t creating a good vibe on set if so! It got to the point where things became so bad that sources claimed Cameron most likely would NOT do another movie again following Back In Action.

Obviously this was so disappointing to hear! Cameron has delivered some incredible performances over the years. We’re all missing out!!

However, it turns out things aren’t what they seem — at least according to Cameron. On the Lipstick on the Rim with Molly Sims podcast Tuesday, she actually slammed the rumors about Jamie. The Holiday star said:

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time. You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Cameron specifically called out the rumor that the Oscar winner was “making everything miserable” on set, allegedly leading her to “never make another movie again.” And she insisted that is not the truth at all. The Bad Teacher star insisted she had “a blast” making the film:

“Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun. … Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew and everybody loves him, and we have so much fun on the set with him. And he’s just a professional on every level.”

Cameron acknowledged there were “hiccups” on set. However, she insisted they were only “natural things that happen.” Or things out of their control, too! Jamie was hospitalized for several weeks following a medical emergency earlier this year, causing a delay toward the end of production. While Cameron said the situation “is not my place to speak about,” she did mention he is “thriving” right now. She added:

“When I see and hear people trying to take another person down like that … [Jamie is] so classy. He’s like, ‘Nope. Just let them [talk].’”

Hmm.

We hope what Cameron said is true and that she had a good experience on set! Because we would love to see her in some more films in the future! But are you buying there was no drama on set with Jamie? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The Graham Norton Show/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]