Cameron Diaz Reveals After Leaving Hollywood She QUIT Beauty Products & 'Never' Washes Her Face!

Cameron Diaz is a liberated woman!

We knew leaving Hollywood behind was a huge change for Cameron, and it sounds like it was a change for the better. She’s only ever had positive things to say about her retirement, which includes of course being happily married to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden and raising their baby Raddix. Sounds like a beautiful life!

But in a recent interview with Michelle Visage for her new podcast Rule Breakers, Cameron shared one big unexpected pro about no longer being an actress.

The 49-year-old recalled the “toxic” nature of the entertainment industry, which required her to spend hours in a makeup chair looking at her own reflection. She shared:

“You start to pick yourself apart. And you’re like, ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself? My body is strong, my body is capable, right? Why am I going to talk down to it?'”

She now sees society’s beauty standards (“like, what we value, what we think is important”) as “a trap.” She said:

“I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times. … It’s hard not to, it’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty.”

The Charlie’s Angels star went on:

“I think that’s one of the biggest things, the last eight years, girl — I’m like, wild. I’m like a wild animal, like a beast. I don’t care. Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis… like maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like.”

No, Cameron is NOT joking about that. She may own “a billion products,” but she isn’t using them. She clarified:

“I literally do nothing. I like, never wash my face… Twice a month if I’m lucky, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?’ Like is that all I have to do? I’m just not in that place right now like where I put any energy.”

Not even washing your face, girl??? Don’t forget to practice self care! But hey, the wine maker is the working mom of a two-year-old, so we understand that certain things are going to fall by the wayside.

And motherhood definitely comes before everything else for Cameron right now. She reflected:

“The women who have children my age are like, literally almost 20 years younger and that’s an interesting place to be because I’m not that age. And that’s totally okay. But I want to feel vital like that for my child. So I want to be able to be the mum who can run around and do all the like fun stuff with her and I want my energy to stay vital.”

Cameron added:

“I don’t want her to feel like she has like an old mom. I don’t want it to be about what I look like. I want it to be about how it feels to her to have a mom and for me to be her mom, not a 55-year-old mom but her mom, you know, I mean, and so that’s where I’m at with aging.”

TBH, it sounds like she has her priorities in order! We continue to be so happy for Cameron that leaving Hollywood has been so freeing. The fact that she got to escape the beauty and skincare industries at the same time is just a bonus! LOLz!

Of course, we can’t forget we’re talking about Cameron freakin’ Diaz — so we doubt she needs many beauty products anyway, right?

