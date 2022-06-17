Drake Marries 23 Women In Falling Back Music Video AND Tristan Thompson Is His Best Man... That Tracks!

Drake is leaning into Tristan Thompson‘s sadly scandalous ways in his newest music video!

Late on Thursday, the 35-year-old superstar released the music video for Falling Back, a new single off his surprise album Honestly, Nevermind. And as fans come to terms with Drake’s abrupt album release, the Canadian A-lister clearly wanted to have a little fun with it!

Related: Khloé Speaks About Tristan’s Cheating Scandal While Live-Tweeting Hulu Season Finale

In the new visuals, Khloé Kardashian‘s cheating ex Tristan unexpectedly popped up, posing a two-word question to Drizzy as the pair are decked out in tuxedos in the opening scene:

“You ready?”

Ready… for what?! As we quickly find out, the NBA star is Drake’s best man as the rapper-slash-singer prepares to “settle down” with nearly TWO DOZEN women!!!

In his (sadly) perfectly-patented avoidance of commitment, Tristan counsels Drake about marriage early in the video:

“If it doesn’t feel right, we scrap it, we go home.”

Yeah, no s**t, Tristan…

The Degrassi alum isn’t down for that tho! Drake says “I do” at the altar as all the expectant women in wedding dresses wait their turn! The nearly 10-minute-long video shows the ceremony and reception with all 23 lovely ladies along for the ride. Drake’s mom Sandi Graham even makes an appearance, quipping that her son is “really taking these ones seriously” as he weds woman after woman. LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below) to see Tristan’s best man work:

Wow!

That’s certainly quite a short film.

What do y’all think about Tristan’s appearance tho, Perezcious readers?? Especially coming RIGHT on the heels of his cheating scandal being exposed on The Kardashians just 24 hours before this video was released?!

Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Drake/YouTube]