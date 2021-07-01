Cara Delevingne Explains Why Those Viral Sex Bench Pics With Ashley Benson Caused Her So Many Problems

It turns out the sex bench wasn’t fun 100% of the time…

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Cara Delevingne spent a majoirty of the time discussing her love for creating quality sex toys, as she’s now the co-owner of sex toy company Lora DiCarlo. So the subject obviously veered towards the 28-year-old supermodel talking about the infamous paparazzi photos with her ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson, where they were caught hauling in a giant “sex bench” into their West Hollywood home. She said of the iconic moment:

“The picture is hysterical. It was heavy.”

We bet!

Despite the Suicide Squad alum having a good sense of humor about it, she also explained how there were some pretty big downsides to the pics going viral at the time. In the interview, Cara said it actually created security concerns since her front door became identifiable, and the pad even led to break-ins. There was so much hoopla that the actress eventually had to move out! Oh s**t…

Related: Paris Jackson & Cara Delevingne Debut Matching Tattoos!

That had to have sucked! The bright side, though, is it brought Cara to her current mansion — or should we say “adult playhouse.”

She then briefly touched on her highly-publicized breakup with Ashley in April of last year, after two years together. And while Delevingne didn’t go into the nitty-gritty details of the split, she revealed how the stress and claustrophobia of lockdown had a major effect on their relationship. The Brit described how the pandemic had been “the most trying time” before adding how it “really makes or breaks you.”

But as for where the former couple stands at the moment, the Brit mentioned how they are still on good terms, saying:

“I don’t feel like I’ve ever left a relationship so f**ked up that it’s been like, ‘I never want to speak to that person again.’ I just love all the people I was ever with and want the best for them, you know what I mean? I want to see them grow, see them happy.”

Love that!

Elsewhere in the convo, the Carnival Row star, who is pansexual and gender fluid, also confessed how the speculations about every aspect of her love life have made her want to shut the world away, expressing:

“People constantly assume that any woman I’m standing next to or photographed with must be someone I’m dating, which has been challenging — not only on me but also on them. It makes me want to become more of a hermit and isolate myself, which is horrible because I’m a person that loves to be around people.”

If you want, you can ch-ch-check out the entire interview HERE. Reactions to what Cara had to say about her old relationship with Ashley? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ashley Benson/Instagram, Cara Delevingne/Instagram]