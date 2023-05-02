Met Gala 2023: Karl Lagerfeld Muse Cara Delevingne Looks Better Than Ever!!

Cara Delevingne always dazzles — but after a tough year, the model is positively owning her look and her energy on Met Gala Monday!

One of Karl Lagerfeld‘s muses, the model/actress paid homage by attending the fashion ball in a look reminiscent of the late designer himself! See for yourself (below):

Total Chanel. Total vibes.

As mentioned, the Paper Towns actress went through a lot of s**t since last year’s Met Gala, as evidenced by those harrowing paparazzi pics that hit the internet late last year. In a candid Vogue interview in March, she opened up about struggling with depression and substance abuse. Thankfully, she managed to get the help she needed and is doing so much better!

We’re grateful to see her back and better than ever!

[Image via Vogue.com]