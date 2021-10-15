Cara Delevingne Says Sex Is Way Hotter When You Stay Quiet

Cara Delevingne has one of the hottest take sex tips we’ve ever heard. If we could hear it, that is.

The supermodel was a guest on Sarah Hyland‘s Lady Parts podcast on Friday where the talk of the day was all of the bedroom variety.

Related: Sarah Waited HOW LONG To Have Sex With Wells Adams??

Her hot tip? Shut the eff up. No really. She says staying absolutely quiet for the big moment is actually hotter than any gasps or screams:

“When you just try and not make, like, any noise, you feel it way more, and it’s like, ‘Whoa!'”

Y’all, do NOT try this at home without warning your partner! You may be having the time of your life and accidentally communicating that you’re bored out of your mind! LOLz!

The 29-year-old says she was “conditioned” to think she needed to make a lot of noise, and trying the opposite was weirdly satisfying:

“I remember stopping making any noise or trying to really maintain it and it’s so hot.”

Um… she’s kind of talking about what it was like to have sex in high school, right? Trying to keep quiet so as not to wake parents, etc.? It makes sense she didn’t have that experience then as she also reveals in the show that she didn’t lose her virginity until she was 18 years old.

Even when she did start, she admitted:

“I also didn’t ever ask for what I wanted for so long.”

Obviously she’s made up for lost time! The Suicide Squad alum, who identifies as pansexual, has been linked to quite a few famous hotties over the past few years.

Not only that, she famously was spotted purchasing a sex bench with then-girlfriend Ashley Benson. That’s not someone who’s shy about asking what you want! LOLz!

See the full convo (below)!

[Image via Cara Delevingne/Instagram/MEGA/WENN.]