Sarah Hyland Waited HOW LONG To Have Sex With Wells Adams??

This is commitment!!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ chemistry has been off the charts since the moment they met four years ago — but that didn’t mean they jumped into bed right away!

The Modern Family alum just dished all about the pair’s intimate sex life and the very usual start to their love story! While appearing in an episode of Lady Parts, an EllenTube web series, on Friday, the actress discussed all about the “joy of sex” with specials guests Cara Delevingne, Whitney Cummings, and Dr. Sherry.

Related: Lance Bass & Husband Michael Turchin Welcome Twins After Years Of IVF!

While opening up about her private life, the 30-year-old revealed she and her now-fiancé couldn’t have sex for a LONG time when they first dated, sharing:

“My fiancé and I, we couldn’t have sex for three months before we actually did, just because medically, for me I wasn’t allowed to. It was this long waiting game that was really, really sexy.”

Wow! As Perezcious readers know, the Wedding Year star has kidney dysplasia and experiences chronic pain. She has undergone two kidney transplants, including one that took place just days after she first met the Bachelorette alum! Who, BTW, has been a true gentleman when caring for and talking about his lady, telling Us Weekly in 2017:

“Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctor’s visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the internet judged you for your appearance, oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie… and never breaking down. Never losing it. I know Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman on film, but Sarah is the real-life version.”

Stooop — that’s so cute! As for Sarah’s medical issues, she revealed in 2015 (after her first surgery three years prior):

“I was born with so many health issues that doctors told my mother I would never have a normal life. And she said, ‘You’re right, she won’t — but it won’t be because of her health.’ When my mother told me that story, it resonated with me: If I can’t have an ordinary life, I might as well have an extraordinary one. If you set your mind to something, you’ll achieve it.”

What an amazing mindset to have! It’s probably what helped the couple — who were clearly meant to be from day one — stick through months of no sex when Hyland underwent a second kidney transplant in 2017.

Related: Holy F**k These Popular TikTok Influencers AREN’T EVEN REAL PEOPLE?!?!

She told Self magazine the following year:

“We met each other for the first time three days before my transplant. He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital.”

How sweet! The Geek Charming alum also gushed:

“He’s seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that… It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person.”

Aww!! That probably made their first time that much more special too since they’d already been through so much together emotionally! Obviously, Sarah was worth the wait, too. The couple got engaged in July 2019 and are expected to get married ASAP once COVID-19 restrictions lift. (They’ve already postponed the ceremony twice amid the pandemic.) Check out the New York native’s full appearance on Lady Parts (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Surprised Wells and Sarah made it through that long wait?

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Sarah Hyland/Instagram]