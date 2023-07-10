Cara Delevingne Sounds OFF Against Backlash Over Super Awkward Formula One Interview Snub!

When Cara Delevingne doesn’t want to be interviewed, she doesn’t have to be interviewed!

That’s the moral of the story right now following a tense and uncomfortable exchange at the British Grand Prix car race over the weekend.

It all started under a bright sun in the middle of the day on Saturday when former Formula One legend-turned-racing broadcaster Martin Brundle asked for a one-on-one interview with the supermodel live on television. Brundle — who was working for Sky Sports during their broadcast of the three-day racing event in the village of Silverstone, England — ambled up to her group down in the infield near the track.

When he got there, he walked towards a man who appeared to be some kind of handler standing with Delevingne. Brundle asked whether he could speak with the 30-year-old model. As the man shook his head no, the ex-driver said on live TV:

“She doesn’t want to talk? But everybody has to talk on the grid. That’s the deal now. Everybody talks on the grid.”

Then, weaving his way closer to Cara herself, he directly asked the star:

“Can we have a quick chat, Sky F1? Good to see you on the grid. The deal is that everybody has to speak on the grid.”

Delevingne glanced at the man who had initially turned Brundle down. To him, she could be seen mouthing the word “no” several times. Then, directed at Brundle, she added:

“I can’t hear anything.”

Well, it is in the middle of a Formula One race and all. So it’s loud as f**k down there!! Turned down from his interview request, Brundle walked away. But not before letting off a bit of shade in a parting shot he delivered into the mic and out of earshot for the model:

“OK, alright. Well, I’m sure it would’ve been extremely interesting.”

Oof…

You can watch the entire testy exchange (below):

On Sunday, about 24 hours after the ill-fated live TV moment, Cara took to Twitter to address the controversy.

Reacting to a fan who took her side in the hubbub, Delevingne first explained how she was “told to say no” to Brundle’s ask, and so she followed that advice accordingly:

“I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx”

I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx https://t.co/ZIIbrKB0kO — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 9, 2023

Then, in a follow-up, she informed a second tweeter that it was not her agent or another rep on her team who told her not to do the interview in the first place. Actually, it was an F1 employee!! She revealed:

“It wasn’t an agent, it was an F1 representative”

It wasn’t an agent, it was an F1 representative — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 9, 2023

Whoa!

It’s one thing if your own team doesn’t want you doing an unpredictable live interview like that. Totally understandable, of course, but also very PR-focused. But to have a race rep as the one who nixed the live TV chat with a trackside reporter for the network broadcasting the event?! That’s pretty awkward for Brundle… Anyways, Delevingne didn’t want to wallow in drama for too long. She finished up her Twitter explanation in this way:

“Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think x”

Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think x — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 9, 2023

So there you have it! Sounds like she had a nice time at the three-day weekend event. What do U think, tho, Perezcious readers?! Are you on her side, having seen Brundle’s pushy ask for an interview? Or could she have just done a quick chat with the former driver and avoided this brouhaha altogether?

Sound OFF with your reactions down in the comments (below)…

