Former Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Receiving Mental Health Treatment Following His Cheating Scandal & Firing

The Carl Lentz saga continues…

New information has slowly been trickling out in the case of the disgraced Hillsong Church pastor, and none of it good. In his initial statement, Lentz had promised to work on rebuilding trust with his wife and kids after having an extramarital affair. We already heard that Carl and his partner had entered intense couples therapy, and now on top of that, he is apparently getting individual help as well.

A source close Justin Bieber’s former mentor told People that Lentz is seeking “treatment at an outpatient facility that specializes in depression, anxiety, and pastoral burnout.” (“Pastoral burnout” is a funny way to describe alleged abuse of his leadership position, misconduct, and cheating, but hey, that’s just us!)

The insider shared:

“He wants to be better for his family and is dedicated to doing the work. His family is supporting him and hopes their privacy will be respected on this journey. … He has no ill will towards the church and recognizes that they needed to take some course of action to address his missteps.”

Considering the church had been reportedly covering up his bad behavior for YEARS, it makes sense he wouldn’t be holding any “ill will” towards them now that the other shoe has finally dropped.

This being said, we thought we may have detected a bit of a grudge in his statement when he was denied the chance to speak to the congregation “with [his] voice, in person.” But based on Hillsong founder Brian Houston’s accusations that Lentz was a manipulative narcissist, it makes sense they wouldn’t want to put him on a pulpit.

Instead, Carl and his family fled the East Coast and settled in Manhattan Beach, California, where they’ve received support from an unexpected source. According to UK tabloid The Sun, Tyler Perry footed the bill for the Lentz family’s first six months of rent — totaling nearly $100,000 dollars. (We know Tyler is a man of many talents, but “landlord for famous California transplants” is kind of a random one.)

An insider told the outlet that Carl has been “leaning” on the Madea star, and the pair are apparently “consistently” in talks as the recovering holy man tries to get his life together. A source said:

“Tyler has been friends with Carl and his wife Laura for years and is sticking by them and their kids during this difficult time.”

Nice of Tyler to stand by his pal, since other famous acolytes like Justin and Hailey Bieber seem to be keeping their distance from the situation.

We genuinely hope this therapy helps Lentz — but unless he truly owns up to all of the bad behavior that’s surfacing, we doubt there can be true redemption and reconciliation.

