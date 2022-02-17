Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz’s Mistress Calls Affair 'Toxic' In New Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed Trailer

Carl Lentz and Hillsong Church are going under the microscope.

The megachurch that once boasted a celebrity roster including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Pratt, Vanessa Hudgens, Kevin Durant, Bono, and more has had a steep fall from grace in recent years. In 2020, popular pastor Lentz was ousted from the church for “moral failures” as his infidelity came to light. More recently, church leader Brian Houston stepped down after being charged with covering up his father Frank Houston’s sexual abuse of children during the latter’s time leading the Sydney Christian Life Centre.

These are just a few of the subjects likely to be covered in the new Discovery+ docuseries, Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed. A new trailer for the three-part exposé features a number of accusations against the organization, including Carl’s sexual impropriety. One participant questions:

“When we talk about Carl and purity, how could you shame me when I was so young, but you did this?”

The series even features an appearance from Lentz’s mistress Ranin Karim. In the clip, she appears to share an inappropriate video message she received from the preacher. She also states:

“It was the most toxic thing I’ve ever had to deal with.”

Karim had previously spoken with The Sun about their affair and how her sanctimonious lover justified cheating on his wife while leading a congregation. She explained:

“He said he had absolutely never strayed outside of his marriage before and was feeling guilty. But he told me that when he met me, God told him to tell me that I need to know my worth and there’s something special about me… whatever, whatever.”

But the trailer promises to expose more than just Carl’s “moral failings.” In fact, one interviewee says:

“This is not a moral failure. It’s a felonious criminal act.”

In another emotional interview, a former member of the congregation reflects:

“This was gonna be a place where I could call my home. … But, that clearly wasn’t the case. And it almost took my life.”

And another of the documentary’s participants reveals:

“They really do believe that they need to conquer Earth in order to make heaven on Earth. To essentially bring on the end times.”

Holy s**t! That is some scary stuff!

In a press release, Discovery+ describes the television event:

“Featuring interviews with Hillsong insiders, megachurch experts and Ranin Karim, the woman whose five-month affair with celebrity senior pastor Carl Lentz led to his downfall, the series will explore the high-profile, star-studded church’s alleged exploitation, abuse and cover-ups.”

Sounds like they left no stone unturned! We’ll definitely be tuning in to see what this doc brings to light. Ch-ch-check out the full trailer (below):

