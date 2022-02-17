Linda Evangelista Admits Fat-Freezing Nightmare Negatively Affected Relationship With Son: ‘He Shouldn't Have to Support Me'

Linda Evangelista has suffered a lot of physical and emotional pain since experiencing negative side effects from a fat-freezing procedure, and sadly, that has impacted her relationship with her son. Oh, no!

The former supermodel spoke out about her CoolSculpting nightmare that began nearly five years ago in an emotional chat with People on Wednesday. She claims the FDA-cleared procedure — that was supposed to shrink fat in various spots on her body — left her “brutally disfigured” and unable to work. She’s also suing the parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages.

Unfortunately, it now sounds like there was some damage done that won’t be so easily fixed by cash. The mother of 15-year-old Augie, whom she shares with François-Henri Pinault, admitted that she didn’t inform her child of her medical predicament at first – and that might have been a mistake.

As we’ve reported, in June 2016, Linda was diagnosed with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), a side effect that causes fatty tissues to thicken and expand versus shrink after undergoing CoolSculpting. Ashamed of her new appearance, she spent the last five years attempting to fix the problem with two liposuction surgeries. She also tried dieting and exercise, but a doctor later informed her that those tactics would never solve PAH. Despite this health struggle, she decided not to tell her son Augie what was happening, sharing with People on Thursday:

“I should not be a burden to my child. He shouldn’t have to be supporting me. That’s not his job.”

It’s understandable why she didn’t want to bother him with this unfortunate news considering he was just around 10 years old when it all began. For a while, this plan seemed to work since she was hiding from the world and not telling anyone about her situation in general. The 56-year-old only left her New York City home to attend school events with Augie or walk her dog, adding:

“No one sees me.”

But Augie quickly noticed a major shift in his mother’s behavior, resulting in him questioning why she was always staying inside. Evangelista emotionally recalled:

“[Augie] used to say, ‘Mommy, do you remember when you used to be fun? Remember when you used to laugh all the time? How come you don’t laugh anymore?’ I hate what this has done to my relationship with him.”

That is so heartbreaking! It sounds like part of the reason she struggled to open up to her son was the fact that she had always taught Augie that real beauty comes from within and has nothing to do with outward appearance. But as she struggled with low self-esteem and self-worth herself, how could she justify that statement anymore? Through tears, she continued:

“It is very important for me to raise him knowing that he is beautiful and knowing that everyone is beautiful. It’s so messed up that I truly believe that except it doesn’t pertain to me.”

Linda was one of the most famous models in the ’90s, appearing on over 700 magazine covers! We get why it would be hard to accept such a drastic change in her appearance when that was so pivotal in her life and career. Anyone would need a moment to process!

While it’s unclear exactly when she first told her son about the situation, the Canadian did have a chat with the teenager in September before she posted about the fiasco for the first time. The fashion icon noted:

“I told [Augie] he might be hearing some things, and he said he didn’t care, that he’s there for me.”

So sweet!

As we’ve reported, Linda is one of few who have unfortunately been diagnosed with PAH after undergoing seven sessions of CoolSculpting in a dermatologist’s office from August 2015 to February 2016. The treatment uses a process known as cryolipolysis, which was based on the way frostbite affects humans. A roll of fat is placed between two paddles and then cooled to a below-freezing temperature. It’s supposed to reduce targeted fat deposits up to 20 percent… but for less than 1 percent, it can have the exact opposite effect.

Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia causes the thickening of fat tissues. For Linda, she now has “hard fat” protruding out of her body on her chin, thighs, and bra area (specifically under her armpits). Because of this, she doesn’t think she’ll ever get to work again because a designer isn’t “going to want to dress me with that.” But she’s finally done hiding and is working hard to overcome the “shame” that she now feels about her transformed look, telling the outlet:

“I hope I can shed myself of some of the shame and help other people who are in the same situation as me. That’s my goal.”

She’s beginning to cook dinner for close friends as she reintroduces herself to the world. What a great first step — she’s already received an outpouring of love and support from supermodels and fans around the world, including Cindy Crawford. The more she can be surrounded by positivity, the better!

