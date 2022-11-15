Casey Anthony Claims Her Father Staged Daughter Caylee's Drowning Death To Cover Alleged Abuse

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Casey Anthony is speaking out about what happened more than a decade ago to her young daughter Caylee.

As we’ve been reporting, the now-36-year-old just sat down with filmmakers for a forthcoming three-part limited series about the 2-year-old’s infamous 2008 disappearance and death. The documentary, called Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, will begin streaming on Peacock later this month. It’s said it will focus on Casey’s perspective on the fateful events leading up to and after Caylee’s shocking death.

Related: Cops Called On Casey Anthony After Heated Fight Over Ex-Boyfriend

Of course, Casey was charged with murder after her daughter’s body was discovered in a wooded area near her home in central Florida. However, in 2011, she was infamously acquitted of the murder charge — though she did serve prison time for providing false information to law enforcement officers.

In a look-ahead revealed by People on Tuesday morning, the doc treads into the allegedly awful relationship between Casey and her father, George Anthony. She has levied accusations of abuse against George, and she revisits them again in this limited series.

In the new doc, Casey recalled the events of June 16, 2008 when the toddler was last reported seen. Recounting how she wasn’t feeling very well that day, the young mom went to lie down for some rest:

“I wasn’t feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down. I had [Caylee] lay in bed with me. I was awoken by [George] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was. That didn’t make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I’m looking to see where she could be.”

According to Casey in the new interview, George had pulled Caylee out of the pool. She claimed her father supposedly blamed her for Caylee’s condition, and then took the little girl away, never to be seen again:

“He was standing there with her. She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold. He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says, ‘it’s going to be OK.’ I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away.”

Shocked and shaken by this alleged exchange, Casey explained how she went to stay with her then-boyfriend Tony Lazzaro.

However, she supposedly still believed Caylee was alive, and her father was telling her things were handled. Thus, she explained, she didn’t tell anyone about what happened. Describing how she spent 31 days (!!!) like that, Casey remembered:

“During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive. My father kept telling me she was OK. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.”

Umm…

She also delivered her skepticism that Caylee could have drowned in the family’s above-ground pool. As she alleged, there was supposedly no way for the little girl to have gotten into the raised pool in the first place:

“There was no ladder… no way for her to shimmy up. There’s no way to explain that, unless [George] put her in the pool to cover up what he did.”

She also uses the documentary to make old accusations against her father. Remembering her own youth, Casey revealed how George would allegedly smother her with a pillow:

“He’d put a pillow over my face and smother me to knock me out. That happened several times. I’m sure there were times where I was incapacitated as a child where my body was limp and lifeless.”

She further doubled down on prior claims that both George and her brother, Lee, allegedly sexually abused her when she was just a child. As People noted, both men have “vehemently denied her claims in court.” Additionally, neither man has ever been charged with anything.

Related: Casey Anthony Juror HAUNTED By Not Guilty Verdict Years Later!

Still, Casey divulged in the new series that she was worried her father had allegedly moved on to Caylee prior to the girl’s tragic death. She explained her regrets:

“That’s what I think about. I wish every day I had said something to someone about something. Maybe then things would be different.”

Jeez.

The limited series will begin streaming two weeks from Tuesday, on November 29, on Peacock. Will U be tuning in?

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via CNN/YouTube/Peacock/YouTube]