Celebrity Gossip TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth’s Sister Gives Fans Update After Influencer's Shocking Death

Hours after TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth’s death was made public to the world, he sister is sharing a family update.

Late on Monday night, Lindsay Roth took to Instagram hours after announcing her sister’s death. She thanked fans for all their messages of support and gave an update on how the family is doing in the wake of the tragedy. She wrote on her Story:

“Thank you all so much for your sweet messages and memories. I am sharing them with family and it’s really made us feel so much better. I will probably be slow responding to messages and calls but they mean the world to me. Thank you ”

It’s so great to hear that fans’ fond memories of Kyle are helping her grieving family, but it’s still just so hard to believe she’s gone. Especially since the circumstances aren’t clear…

Earlier on Monday, the TikToker’s mother Jacquie announced the devastating news to the world in a heartbreaking LinkedIn post:

“This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform.”

Later, Lindsay added in an IG post that the family doesn’t “know what happened yet,” but encouraged fans to connect and share memories. See (below):

Back in February, Marisa had posted about a slew of medical issues, including “3 major abdominal surgeries. 1 reconstructive shoulder surgery. Over a dozen broken bones. One torn meniscus. Several car accidents. Even more concussions” while showing pictures of her scars, which she called “badass.” See (below):

Our hearts remain with the Roth family.

[Images via Kyle Marisa Roth & Lindsay Roth/Instagram]