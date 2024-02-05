Taylor Swift Shakes Off Olivia Rodrigo Feud Rumors At Grammys -- But Is That The Whole Story??

Taylor Swift may have accidentally struck up a feud with Céline Dion‘s fans at the Grammys, but she also put an end to another rift!

During Sunday night’s awards show, the 34-year-old seemed to shut down any theories that there’s bad blood between her and Olivia Rodrigo! As the 20-year-old took to the stage to perform her single Vampire — which was once speculated to be about TayTay, BTW — Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend was one of the only people in the venue standing up and singing along! Loud and proud!! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Taylor Swift singing along to Olivia Rodrigo’s #GRAMMYs performance of ‘Vampire.’ pic.twitter.com/gVrRDoabV5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2024

Yeahhhh that’s TOTALLY not beefing behavior!!

Throughout the night, the former Disney Channel star also showed love to the Anti-Hero artist by cheering for her as she won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

Olivia Rodrigo cheering on Taylor Swift following ‘Album of the Year’ win at last night’s #GRAMMYs. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/xw2JR0OC1A — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 5, 2024

Certainly doesn’t look like they’re fighting, does it?!?! …Unless this is all just for show??

If you don’t know, Olivia was once a super-fan of her “hero” Taylor, but their friendship appeared to become strained when she was forced to give Taylor and Jack Antonoff songwriting credits for her hits 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back and Deja Vu, which were found to be similar to New Year’s Day and Cruel Summer, respectively. Ever since then, they haven’t been quite so friendly with one another. And to seemingly prove it, the All Too Well singer infamously brought Liv’s long-standing rival Sabrina Carpenter on tour with her!

However, last September, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star hit back at feud rumors, telling Rolling Stone:

“I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say. There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

But just one day before the music event in El Lay, sources told Page Six that event organizers were doing everything they could to avoid drama at the Grammys, dishing:

“They’re both huge stars, so they’ll both be in the front row — but I can’t see them being too close together.”

Hmm…

They ultimately sat a table or two away from each other and celebrated from afar (as seen above). But their sweet support for one another seems to prove this beef has been squashed! We hope!! Thoughts, y’all? Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)!

