WTF?! Miami Private School Won’t Employ Teachers Who Get Vaccinated -- Here's Their Terrible Reasoning!

A private school in Miami, Florida is making national headlines this week after announcing they will not hire anyone who gets vaccinated for coronavirus! Even the White House has weighed in on the issue!

The controversy all started when Leila Centner (right inset), the co-founder of Centner Academy, sent a letter to parents and staff warning against the vaccine — but she didn’t cite any scientific information to back up her claims that the available COVID-19 shots are causing harm. In fact, her info directly opposes medical professional’s research!

Nevertheless, she insisted vaccinated people “may be transmitting something from their bodies” — umm, you mean like unvaccinated people are transmitting a deadly airborne virus?? The founder also said the vaccine was effecting women’s health, such as creating problems for “reproductive systems, fertility, and normal growth and development in women and children.”

Related: Poor Woman Killed In INSANE Freak Accident A Week Before 30th Birthday

SO WRONG.

While she did admit her claims were “new and yet to be researched,” that didn’t stop the school from publishing the misinformation about the life-saving meds! Worse, the school requested no faculty or staff get vaccinated. If they really wanted to, the letter asked staff to wait until summer. But vaccinated employees could not be guaranteed they’d have a job come the next school year or “until there is further research available on whether this experimental drug is impacting unvaccinated individuals.” An email to parents downright said:

“It is our policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until further information is known.”

WTF! This naturally outraged a lot of people who have watched teachers put their own health at risk during this entire pandemic, going to great lengths to continue educating thousands of kids over screens and in person. They, of all people, deserve to seek medical care to protect themselves and their families if they wish — without fear of losing their job! More maddening, according to the Miami Herald, teachers and staff were even asked to fill out a confidential form stating whether or not they got the vaccine (so obviously, the founder’s plan to keep tabs on those who don’t align with all their beliefs, ugh).

Umm, HIPAA violation much?

Walking back some of her initial statements, Centner spoke with CBSMiami on Tuesday to clarify the news, insisting:

“No one has been threatened to be fired.”

Joshua Hills (lower inset), an employee, backed up his boss, adding vaccinated individuals will be kept away from children but not fired.

“We’ll give them other responsibilities, but will absolutely still be on the payroll.”

Yet, in a conference call with teachers, Leila can literally be heard saying:

“I have to draw a line in the sand today and tell you if you want to get, this is not going to be the right school for you.”

WOW!! While Hills urged the Academy is not “anti-vax,” the “world’s first happiness school” proudly states on its website:

“MEDICAL FREEDOM FROM MANDATED VACCINES.”

If it wanted true “medical freedom,” every employee would have the right to decide for themselves whether or not they wanted to get a vaccine without having to decide between their health or their income during a pandemic!!

Related: COVID Denier Ted Nugent Tests Positive But Continues To Dismiss It Even While Sick

Sadly, it doesn’t look like a lot can be done to fix these strict guidelines at the Academy. When Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether or not there was something the administration could do to help teachers in this situation, she shared:

“That’s a good question in terms of helping the teachers. I’ll have to check with the Department of Education. I’d send you to them as well, of course. Obviously, our objective is continuing to convey that it’s important to abide by public health guidelines, that they’re in place for a reason, that they are not done through a political prism. They are done by medical experts, by health experts intended to keep children safe, keep parents safe, keep teachers safe, keep communities safe, which is why we recommend people abide by them.”

We wish everyone could view health guidelines outside the lens of politics, but alas, that seems to be one of the many divides Donald Trump’s presidency resulted in. Sigh…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Centner Academy has the right to regulate the healthcare of their employees? Let us know in the comments (below)

[Image via CBSMiami]