Chance Perdomo Shared Pic Of Motorcycle & Revealed Excitement To Be 'Back On The Road' Before Shocking Death

Chance Perdomo‘s most recent posts feel chillingly foreboding in wake of his sudden passing.

As we reported, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum was in a fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend. He was only 27 years old, and left behind many friends and loved ones who have taken to social media to mourn his death. His own social media posts before his tragic demise, though, are eerily worded as if he knew what was coming. Ugh. Just heartbreaking.

On March 17, the Gen V actor took to Instagram with a few selfies as well as a photo of a motorcycle. Along with the pics, he wrote in the caption:

“Day 77. Final calm before storm. #backontheroad”

See that post (below):

In the comments, fans mentioned how “haunting” the post is now, with many expressing their shock:

“This post is genuinely haunting now” “they always leave clues on how they’ll go…” “this is scary” “the caption bro foreshadowing” “Y’all thinking what I’m thinking.. Very creepy Damnn ….”

What followed this post was his very last upload to the photo sharing app on Wednesday. It was a carousel of gym selfies, which he captioned:

“Haven’t started. Already exhausted. Whatever it takes, I guess”

Just two days later, he would get in that aforementioned accident and unfortunately not pull through. So, so sad.

Our hearts continue to be with Chance’s loved ones. May he rest in peace…

