How Princess Catherine’s Kids Are Helping Her Get Through Cancer Treatment

Princess Catherine‘s kids are staying strong for their mom.

On Monday, a longtime family friend of Kate Middleton and Prince William told People that their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are helping the Princess of Wales get through her cancer treatment. Noting that “the children are at the center of their world,” the insider gushed:

“You take heart from the extraordinary resilience of children.”

The little ones have been a big support to both their parents during this difficult time, mostly because they “buoy them with smiles back.” Aw!

Related: How Prince William Feels After Princess Catherine’s Cancer Diagnosis

As for what the family is prioritizing these days, the insider continued:

“Having fun together when they can is very important.”

They all need as much levity as they can get right now! It’s great that the whole family is staying united and leaning on one another at this time! As we covered, the gang went to Anmer Hall for a quiet Easter over the weekend, and it sounds like the mother of three is expected to continue to lay low at least until the kids return to school later this month. So, lots of family time is in order! Just what she wants and needs, we bet!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]