Chance Perdomo’s Gen V & Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Co-Stars Pay Tribute After Star’s Tragic Death

Chance Perdomo’s co-stars are remembering him fondly.

On Saturday, news sadly broke that the 27-year-old, who was known for starring roles in Gen V and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, had tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident. Truly such heartbreaking news. He was so young. Now, some of his co-stars are reflecting on their time with the late actor.

After the news broke on Saturday, Arnold Schwarzenneger’s son Patrick, who starred as Chance’s best friend in Prime Video’s Gen V, took to X (Twitter) to share a tribute. He reposted @DiscussingFilm’s announcement of Chance’s death and wrote:

“This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend — gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ”

This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/gfiee3cMT3 — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) March 31, 2024

So, so sad.

Then, on Sunday, he uploaded several touching photos with the late actor on his Instagram Story, writing across multiple slides:

“Rest in peace Chance. Love yah buddy. Hope you’re up in heaven with a cigar.”

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also paid tribute to Chance on Instagram on Saturday. They wrote:

“The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

The producers of Gen V added:

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.”

Read their full post (below):

The Boys’ Antony Starr reposted the producers’ comments to his own IG Story, adding:

“So goddamn tragic.”

Fellow The Boys alums Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Karen Fukuhara also reposted the tribute to their respective accounts, while Jessie T. Usher, who also starred in Gen V, wrote on his IG Story:

“Tragic news. Rest in peace Chance. Thank you for giving us ‘Andre'”

Skye Marshall, who starred alongside Chance in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, took to IG on Saturday to share a lengthy tribute in honor of the late actor. She wrote:

“27 No, not Chance. I don’t want to believe this. Chance is my baby. A kind, precious man who’s extraordinarily gifted, very intelligent, loving hugger, energetic, radiant force of nature with a beautiful vibrant soul and a bright childlike smile, moving to the beat of his own drum. We’d both light up every single time we saw each other. The last communication we shared was last month, and my final words to him were, ‘I love you!!’ And he knew it. I’m in a state of shock and devastation, as so many are. I’m not ready to process this pain.”

She added:

“Sending love to his whole family, his amazing mother who is shattered, and to the #caos friends & fans grieving this massive loss. Please do not take one day of life for granted! I love you Chancie Pooh.”

Rest in peace, Chance.

[Images via ABC & Prime Video/YouTube, & Sheri Determan/MEGA/WENN]