Channing Tatum Says Being In Magic Mike Shape Isn't Actually Healthy

Even Channing Tatum thinks it’s too hard to look like Channing Tatum!

The Dog star (and first-time co-director) stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show last week to talk about his new movie, but Kelly Clarkson had to ask about Magic Mike 3!

The trilogy ender, which is disappointingly named Magic Mike’s Last Dance and not Magic Mike XXX, was announced last November, and even though filming hasn’t even begun it’s obviously on the host’s mind!

Related: Biggest Loser Couple Has Weight Loss Surgery Together After Gaining Over 350 LBs After Show

The American Idol alum put up a photo of Channing’s trademark abs from the film while asking about it, to which he responded:

“No, no, don’t put that up. Trust me, that might be the reason I didn’t want to do a third one. Because I have to look like that.”

Kelly was surprised. After all, doesn’t Channing work out regularly even when he isn’t playing a stripper? Sure, but that’s a whole other level even for him! He explained:

“It’s hard to look like, even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape, it’s not natural.”

When Kelly asked if the problem was having to eat “so well” the 41-year-old former dancer took issue with the word “well,” countering:

“That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy for you.”

Wow. Straight from someone who would know, someone who’s doing it. For us, the fans. It’s “hell.” He continued:

“Truly, I don’t know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it’s my full-time job, and I can barely do it. You have to work out twice a day, you have to eat completely right at a certain time, it is, it’s a specific thing.” He added that his weight “fluctuates” a lot — and it’s not nearly as easy these days to get back into that stripper shape. And much, much easier to get back out of it again, as he complained: “And why, when it takes like, I don’t know, two months to get really lean, but in like three days you can lose it. It’s gone! I’m like… what happened? It’s the weekend!” The thing Channing misses the most on his super strict stripper bod diet? It might not be what you think. It’s salt! He says the closer you get to the day you have to be “butt naked” onscreen, you are afforded less and less salt in the diet, and everything you eat is so bland it “tastes like water.” Ouch!

Hear more about Channing’s very relatable — except for the part about being able to get in shape in two months — experience (below)!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/Warner Bros/YouTube.]