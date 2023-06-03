Chad Michael Murray Shows Off Abs & MORE In Barely-Hanging-On Sweatpants!

If you were wondering if Chad Michael Murray is still a straight hottie in his 40s… the answer is ABS.

The One Tree Hill alum’s wife Sarah Roemer shared a short video on her Instagram Thursday evening that showed her man just hanging around the house in his casualwear. And by that we mean just a very loosely-fitting pair of sweatpants. And he’s barely wearing those!

Thanks to Sarah, you can get a front row seat to a fantastic show as the House of Wax star’s abs and below are on full display! And the 41-year-old is keeping it TIGHT! Ch-ch-check out the show (below)!

This isn’t the first time Sarah has shown off her hubby’s torso either! Gurl loves looking at her man and knows we all do, too! Bless her!

Like fine wine, that man…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Sarah Roemer/Instagram.]